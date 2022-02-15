Analysts Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Post Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.91. Netflix reported earnings per share of $3.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $11.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $14.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.19 to $18.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Erste Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Netflix by 267.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Netflix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Netflix by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 28.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $10.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $407.45. 281,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,410,265. The business has a 50-day moving average of $518.99 and a 200 day moving average of $575.97. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $351.46 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

