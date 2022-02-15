Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Update

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,410,000 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the January 15th total of 18,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ENB traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.30. The stock had a trading volume of 471,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,714,559. The stock has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $43.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

