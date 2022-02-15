Short Interest in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Drops By 35.1%

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the January 15th total of 181,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

MCN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,361. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $8.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88.

Get Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 589,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 55,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.