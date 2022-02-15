Short Interest in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Drops By 35.1%

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the January 15th total of 181,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
MCN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,361. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $8.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th.
About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
