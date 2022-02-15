Stephanie Coyles Acquires 300 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Director Stephanie Coyles purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$69.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,862.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$514,596.

Shares of SLF stock traded up C$0.09 on Tuesday, hitting C$68.42. 1,368,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,591. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a quick ratio of 1,053.41 and a current ratio of 1,108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.10 billion and a PE ratio of 11.16. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of C$61.04 and a twelve month high of C$74.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$72.54.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

