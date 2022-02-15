NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.86.

NEE stock remained flat at $$74.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,990,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.98. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $147.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

