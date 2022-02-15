Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to announce earnings of $6.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.89. Atlas Air Worldwide reported earnings of $4.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $17.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.34 to $17.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.19 to $14.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $78.37. The company had a trading volume of 17,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,636. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $53.36 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In related news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,348 shares of company stock worth $6,213,560 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,931,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 13.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 12.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 223,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

