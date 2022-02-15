Blocknet (BLOCK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,167.00

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $2,167.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001442 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00023573 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00016905 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004167 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,437,020 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

