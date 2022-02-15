ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALXO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

ALXO stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.62. 14,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,974. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $89.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $632.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 3.21.

In related news, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $8,902,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 14,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,284.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 534,288 shares of company stock valued at $15,434,892 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 33.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,627,000 after buying an additional 970,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,442,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after acquiring an additional 580,779 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,113,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 6,841.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,024,000 after acquiring an additional 507,399 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 301,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 225,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

