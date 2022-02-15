Refereum (RFR) Price Hits $0.0102 on Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Refereum coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Refereum has a market capitalization of $50.93 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Refereum has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Refereum

Refereum is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

