$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,500%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

BLMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.45.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.85. 60,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,744. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,110,000 after acquiring an additional 887,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,480,000 after acquiring an additional 38,646 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $355,000.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

