Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Down 37.4% in January

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 499,000 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the January 15th total of 797,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ ARTL traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. 4,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,275. The company has a market cap of $16.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.05. Artelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Artelo Biosciences will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 614,089 shares in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

