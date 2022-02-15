Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) Short Interest Up 62.9% in January

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BCAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,666. Brookline Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $11.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Brookline Capital Acquisition by 364.6% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 382,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 148,106 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 364,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 120,636 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 168,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 106,317 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $351,000.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

