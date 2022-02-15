Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ BMAQU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMAQU. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000.

