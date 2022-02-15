Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.69

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 17500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Separately, Haywood Securities lowered their price target on Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 35,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$33,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,060,142 shares in the company, valued at C$12,537,736.32. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 178,500 shares of company stock worth $145,020.

About Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

