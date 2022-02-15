Baldwin Investment Management LLC Buys 65 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after buying an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $346,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,839 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.62.

Shares of DIS traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.89. The company had a trading volume of 219,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,136,395. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

