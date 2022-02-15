$20.48 Million in Sales Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post $20.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.10 million and the lowest is $16.79 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $20.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $90.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.43 million to $98.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $156.89 million, with estimates ranging from $66.41 million to $349.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $879,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 78,792 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ENTA stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.73. 5,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,863. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.29.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

