Analysts Set Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Target Price at €99.22

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €99.22 ($112.75).

PAH3 has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($98.86) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($106.82) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

PAH3 stock traded down €2.36 ($2.68) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €85.48 ($97.14). 1,116,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of €59.74 ($67.89) and a one year high of €102.00 ($115.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 5.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €85.74.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

