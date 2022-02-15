Analysts Set Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Target Price at €19.60

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €19.60 ($22.27).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEQ. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($26.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.50 ($19.89) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Deutsche EuroShop stock traded down €0.25 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €17.15 ($19.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12-month low of €13.88 ($15.77) and a 12-month high of €21.68 ($24.64).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

