-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) will report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Technologies’ earnings. Hudson Technologies reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Technologies.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 92,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $433,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 253.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 42.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

