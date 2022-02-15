Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Up 11%

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) shot up 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.09 and last traded at $27.01. 2,618 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 40,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 92,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

