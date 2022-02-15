Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Short Interest Up 65.0% in January

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the January 15th total of 84,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 283,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE AAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. 412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,147. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. Ares Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAC. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 37,755 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

