Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 77.9% from the January 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Separately, Mizuho lowered shares of Nippon Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

OTCMKTS NPSCY traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.25. 470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. Nippon Steel has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

