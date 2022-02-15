Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Silgan also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.800 EPS.

SLGN traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.84. 9,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,178. Silgan has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.54.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SLGN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.40.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,431 shares of company stock worth $4,119,203. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 108.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

