Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the January 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NVZMY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.01. 17,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,504. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $58.47 and a 52 week high of $83.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVZMY shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novozymes A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

