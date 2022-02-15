Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Update

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the January 15th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,200.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NKRKF remained flat at $$32.82 during trading hours on Tuesday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $41.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.90.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.