Short Interest in Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Increases By 66.4%

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,596,100 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the January 15th total of 2,762,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 132.8 days.

OTCMKTS MPNGF traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $27.88. 219,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,360. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.04. Meituan has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Meituan in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

