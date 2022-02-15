Capital Research Global Investors Has $26.58 Billion Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,282,634 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 294,023 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 6.2% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,580,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $295.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.56. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

