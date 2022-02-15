Analysts Set Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Target Price at $174.74

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.40. 283,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,108,583. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,197.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $418,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $2,404,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 888,317 shares of company stock worth $144,569,832. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 661.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after acquiring an additional 84,009 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 184,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,821,000 after acquiring an additional 65,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

