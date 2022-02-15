Zacks: Analysts Expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Post $5.54 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to report earnings per share of $5.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.72. Capital One Financial reported earnings of $7.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of $20.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.02 to $22.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $19.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.34 to $21.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.01. 53,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,380. The company has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $115.31 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.02 and a 200-day moving average of $157.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.