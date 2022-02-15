NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $7.16 billion and $455.32 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $11.26 or 0.00025512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00205318 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.44 or 0.00436029 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00061840 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007770 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000484 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 636,313,745 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

