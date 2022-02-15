GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.500-$5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:GATX traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,340. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.89. GATX has a twelve month low of $84.50 and a twelve month high of $107.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.67. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GATX will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GATX. Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GATX from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.24.

In related news, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $125,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,228,260.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,398 shares of company stock worth $5,074,595 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in GATX by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in GATX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in GATX by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in GATX by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in GATX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

