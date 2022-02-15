Legato Merger Corp II (NASDAQ:LGTOU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Legato Merger Corp II (NASDAQ:LGTOU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp II in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Legato Merger Corp II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legato Merger Corp II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000.

LGTOU traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,568. Legato Merger Corp II has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05.

