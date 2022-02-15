UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading 10.7% Higher

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) traded up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87. 71,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,404,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.60 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UP Fintech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.47.
The firm has a market cap of $790.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in UP Fintech by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.
About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)
UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.
