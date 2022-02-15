Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) were down 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.43 and last traded at $72.09. Approximately 28,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 435,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.54.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.27.
The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average of $81.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 142.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.
About Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)
Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
