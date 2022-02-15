Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) were down 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.43 and last traded at $72.09. Approximately 28,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 435,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.54.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.27.

The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average of $81.73.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,129 shares of company stock valued at $18,673,146. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 142.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

