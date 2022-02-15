Short Interest in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Grows By 83.3%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,700 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

KBNT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.17. 261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,465. Kubient has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBNT. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kubient during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kubient by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 37,132 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kubient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kubient by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 160,890 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Kubient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

