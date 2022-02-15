Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Price Target Raised to €7.00

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €6.00 ($6.82) to €7.00 ($7.95) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BKRIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Ireland Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.48. 4,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

