Brokerages Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target at $541.67

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $541.56.

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of MDB traded up $18.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $448.09. 20,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,437. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.23 and a beta of 0.80. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $451.59 and its 200-day moving average is $462.28.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total transaction of $2,760,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $15,128,044.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,864 shares of company stock valued at $78,398,007. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

