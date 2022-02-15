Spell Token Price Tops $0.0060 on Exchanges (SPELL)

Spell Token (CURRENCY:SPELL) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Spell Token has a total market cap of $496.09 million and approximately $59.36 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spell Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Spell Token has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00038457 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00106238 BTC.

Spell Token Coin Profile

Spell Token is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 coins and its circulating supply is 82,395,795,684 coins. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Spell Token

