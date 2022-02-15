Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Receives $3.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PROG. Stephens lowered shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.84. 569,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,099,912. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. Progenity has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $301.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Progenity by 1,466.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 451,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 422,722 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

