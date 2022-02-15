Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) EVP Susan Mirdamadi Sells 15,000 Shares

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RUTH traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.19. 6,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.81 million, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $28.73.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.