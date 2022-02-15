Baldwin Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Amundi purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after buying an additional 867,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American Tower by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,173,000 after buying an additional 402,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in American Tower by 130.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 696,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,412,000 after buying an additional 393,767 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.40.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.30. 6,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,375. The company has a market capitalization of $106.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.30. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

