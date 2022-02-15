Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 112,405 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 133.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,405 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $31,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.56. 44,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,131,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

