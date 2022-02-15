T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $126.51. The company had a trading volume of 83,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,646,413. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.64 and its 200 day moving average is $122.44. The company has a market cap of $158.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.