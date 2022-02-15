Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Savara.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Savara stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,232. Savara has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 16.38, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 340,937 shares of company stock worth $370,151. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Corp boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 15.9% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 6,896,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 945,536 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 19.4% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 31.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,492,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,960 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Savara by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,065,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 113,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Savara by 291.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,954,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 1,455,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Savara (SVRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.