FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the January 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 124,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HERA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,112. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

