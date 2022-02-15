Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

GTX traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.10. 4,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,194. The stock has a market cap of $461.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.00. Garrett Motion has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth about $5,461,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 521.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 504,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 45,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth about $282,000.

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

