Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.70%.
Shares of RLGT stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $7.24. 21,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,550. Radiant Logistics has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.27.
Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Radiant Logistics from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday.
About Radiant Logistics
Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.
