Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Shares of RLGT stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $7.24. 21,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,550. Radiant Logistics has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Radiant Logistics from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the second quarter worth about $382,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 110.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 74,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 116.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

