Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 237,686 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 134.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,927 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 237,686 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.9% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $116,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT traded up $3.72 on Tuesday, reaching $298.72. 265,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,917,230. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.56. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.