Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives C$145.16 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$146.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$145.08. 731,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,856,418. The company has a market capitalization of C$206.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$139.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$133.06. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$106.16 and a 12 month high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$12.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.66 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8975801 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

In other news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total transaction of C$57,139.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at C$187,825.55. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.68, for a total value of C$700,799.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$773,355.47. Insiders have sold a total of 9,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,423 in the last ninety days.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

