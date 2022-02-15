Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.250-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $28.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ANTM traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $449.19. The stock had a trading volume of 20,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,764. Anthem has a 12 month low of $288.32 and a 12 month high of $472.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem will post 28.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Argus raised their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $483.40.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

